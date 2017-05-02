Law enforcement officers get a special treat at lunch

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL-TV) – Law enforcement officers in Greeneville and Greene Co. got a special treat Tuesday around lunch time.

Over 100 lunches were delivered to the Greeneville Police Department and to the Greene Co. Sheriffs Dept. as part of a donation made to a local school by Brooks Malone Outdoor Living.

“We just wanted to be able to give back to them. This is a wonderful place to raise your children, these officers do such a good job keeping the crime down, stay on top of everything,”, Brooks Malone Office Manager Holly Brooks said, “Towering Oaks Christian School was doing a fundraiser and we wanted to be abel to support them so we actually purchased the bar-be-cue from them and we fed all of the Greeneville and Greene Co. deputies, the correction officers, the town hall clerks. It’s just our way of giving back.”

Brooks Malone made a donation to the school and, as part of the donation, purchased all the food that was prepared. 8th grade students, parents and staff prepared the meals and packaged them for delivery. Then around lunch time, Brooks and five of the school’s 8th grade students delivered the meals. The meals consisted of bar-b-que, beans, chips, a drink and even a dessert. They even took the time to wrap the buns and dessert separately so that they would not get soggy.

Police seem to be getting a bad rap lately and this was seen as a small way that they could thank their local law enforcement people for all their effort. This was a first time event, but Brooks and the school hope that it can become an annual event.

Brooks added, “There is so much stuff and you you hear so much bad stuff every time you turn on the news, so it was just our way of doing a nice gesture for the,m because they do work hard.”

The food was a big hit with the officers and staff and there were many thank yous going around and several pictures taken. Towering Oaks 8th grade teacher Bonnie Nance annually takes the class to Kiawah Island, SC for a trip. This year’s trip is set for May 13-20.

