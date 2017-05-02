KPT road project to pave way for development site near Wilcox Drive

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Kingsport City leaders said they are in the beginning phases of a multi-million dollar road project that will pave the way to a new development site, and potentially hundreds of jobs.

Chris McCartt with the city of Kingsport said a business, which they have yet to name, has shown interest in a piece of property off of Wilcox Drive near the Kingsport Aquatic Center.

That property is owned by Eastman.

The prospective business is expected to create 50 to 75 new jobs within the first 18 months, with the ability to expand to 200 jobs.

McCartt said those jobs will come with an average salary of $50,000.

City leaders are planning to spend $2M on a road that will start at the near the entrance of the Kingsport Aquatic Center, go behind the driving range, and connect to Wilcox Drive.

“This is a business that we believe will be a perfect fit for that district, we believe that business will be extremely successful in Kingsport. I think too, the pay is a very competitive pay for our market,” McCartt said.

While they are in the very early stages of the project, McCartt said the development of the road, and site for the business could be complete by the end of 2018.

