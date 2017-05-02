Kingsport Aquatic Center plans to add cabanas for upcoming summer season

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Summer is right around the corner, and Kingsport Aquatic Center’s outdoor water park will be open in just a few weeks.

Aquatic Director, Kari Matheney, said this year they are adding four cabanas for families to enjoy.

The cabanas will be available for half, and full day rentals with prices ranging from $40 to $100.

Matheney said they have had several requests over the years from visitors for more shaded areas at the water park.

“We thought that would be a great fit here at the facility, so if someone wanted to rent out a cabana for guaranteed shade, then they don’t have to worry about getting here so early, and vying for the umbrella space we do have,” Matheney said.

The outdoor water park officially opens on May 13th, and the cabanas are expected to be on site and ready to go by Memorial Day weekend.

