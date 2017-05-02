Jonesborough teacher suspended after appearing “under the influence” at school

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Jonesborough Elementary School teacher remains suspended without pay after testing positive for drugs and or alcohol, according to Washington County Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton.

Halliburton confirmed administrators removed the teacher from school Thursday.

“As classes were scheduled to begin, an adult in the school reported to the principal that one of our teachers appeared to be under the influence,” Halliburton said. “School administrators immediately removed the teacher from the school property. The teacher has been suspended without pay pending an investigation.”

Halliburton said test results returned today confirmed the teacher’s levels were elevated above the threshold outlined in district policy. She said administrators are still reviewing the facts surrounding the situation and hope to make a decision soon about the teacher’s future.

“Student safety is the highest priority of the Washington County School System,” she said. “The action to remove the teacher from the classroom was taken to ensure the safety and well-being of our students.”

