Hokies QB Jerod Evans getting his NFL shot with the Eagles

Evans is the sixth former Virginia Tech player to catch on with a team after going undrafted, joining offensive tackle Jonathan McLaughlin (Cardinals), defensive end Ken Ekanem (Broncos), defensive tackles Woody Baron (Cowboys) and Nigel Williams (Bills) and running back Trey Edmunds (Chiefs).

Those players join four Hokies who were drafted — safety Chuck Clark (Ravens, 6th round), tight end Bucky Hodges (Vikings, 6th round), fullback Sam Rogers (Rams, 6th round) and receiver Isaiah Ford (Dolphins, 7th round) — in heading to rookie mini-camps later this week.