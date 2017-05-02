Hokies QB Jerod Evans getting his NFL shot with the Eagles

BLACKSBURG,VA — Jerod Evans is going to get the NFL shot he was seeking.
The former Hokies quarterback signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent shortly after the draft, according to the Sporting News’ Eric Galko. Virginia Tech has since confirmed the report.
Evans is the sixth former Virginia Tech player to catch on with a team after going undrafted, joining offensive tackle Jonathan McLaughlin (Cardinals), defensive end Ken Ekanem (Broncos), defensive tackles Woody Baron (Cowboys) and Nigel Williams (Bills) and running back Trey Edmunds (Chiefs).
Those players join four Hokies who were drafted — safety Chuck Clark (Ravens, 6th round), tight end Bucky Hodges (Vikings, 6th round), fullback Sam Rogers (Rams, 6th round) and receiver Isaiah Ford (Dolphins, 7th round) — in heading to rookie mini-camps later this week.
Philadelphia could be a good landing spot for Evans, who wasn’t one of 10 quarterbacks drafted last week despite declaring for the draft a year early. The Eagles are set with a starter in Carson Wentz, who they drafted No. 2 overall last year and played all season, and the other quarterbacks on the roster include two veterans in Matt McGloin and Nick Foles.
But last year’s third-stringer/practice squad member, Aaron Murray, signed with the Rams this offseason. McGloin and Foles, who have been in the NFL for five and six years, respectively, would not be eligible for the practice squad, opening a door for Evans to be a developmental quarterback if he doesn’t make the active roster.