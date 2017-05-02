ETSU, Warren preparing for coaching transition in the coming years

JOHNSON CITY, TN- The ETSU men’s golf team won its third straight Southern Conference title last month and is preparing for the start of the NCAA Regionals on Thursday.

The SoCon title is another award added to the long, successful resume of head coach Fred Warren. The trip to the NCAA Regionals will be the twenty-second such trip for ETSU under Warren. He has coached ETSU to 54 tournament victories and a SoCon best fifteen conference title.

Warren’s shoes will be very difficult to fill, but that will be something ETSU has to face in the coming years. Warren admitted some new challenges with scouting and recruiting, as they have moved to digital platforms. He feels someone younger can come in and help the team on those platforms and eventually slide into his role.

“I am getting older and so we’ll start a transition, I’ll talk to Dr. Sander this summer,” said Warren. “The time demands to have a successful team are pretty significant. I’ve been here 31 years now and been coaching almost 40 now. There’s some areas that somebody younger can help, nothing definite, but just kind of a transition probably is in the process.”