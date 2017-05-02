Erwin family to become first-time homeowners with help from Habitat for Humanity

ERWIN, TN (WJHL) – The American Dream is becoming a reality for one Erwin family.

Monica Tipton and her son Brayden have been chosen as the next habitat for Humanity in the county of Unicoi.

The Unicoi County Chapter of Habitat for Humanity broke ground at a ceremony with the family today.

With help from several volunteers, the old house on the site has been razed and now the site is ready for new home construction.

Tipton was chosen after weeks of interviews and screening to purchase the new home at the conclusion of construction.

The new house will be a welcome addition to the Grove Street area, and the Tipton said is excited about owning their own home.

“Me being a single mom, I just never really imagined getting a house of my own,” Tipton said.

“It’s really exciting.”

This will be the fourth Home built by the Unicoi County Chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

If you would like more information and where your talents might be best used in the building of the home call (423) 330-6357.

No building experience is necessary as there are many talents needed to complete this project.

