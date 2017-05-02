Endangered Child Alert issued for Dayton, Tenn. teen

DAYTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Dayton Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Trinity Faith Quinn has been reported missing since May 1 from Dayton, Tennessee. Officers said she may be in the company of Daniel Aaron Clark, 28, a person of interest in the investigation.

Quinn was last seen at Rhea Central Elementary School at 7:00 a.m. wearing a camouflage hoodie, blue jeans, and cowboy boots, according to police. She has red hair and blue eyes and weighs 110 lbs.

Clark drives a brown 2000 Pontiac Montana minivan with the Tennessee Tag Y4011M.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dayton Police Department at 423-775-8403.