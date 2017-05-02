Investigation continues after 19-year-old drowns in South Holston Lake

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the man who drowned in South Holston Lake on Sunday has been identified as Rick Lane of Bristol, Virginia.

Emergency crews pulled 19-year-old’s body out of the lake on Sunday evening.

Captain Andy Seabolt with the sheriff’s office told News Channel 11 emergency crews received the call at 4:45 Sunday evening.

Capt. Seabolt said a group of friends were swimming in the lake near the 421 bridge and boat ramp area and one of them did not surface. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, South Holston Rescue Squad, and Sullivan County EMS responded. The Sullivan County EMS dive team found the body.

According to Capt. Seabolt, the body was pulled from the water around 6 o’clock Sunday evening. A coroner pronounced the young man dead at the scene.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

