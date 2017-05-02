Elizabethton High School begins virtual health clinic for remote care

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Elizabethton City Schools and Niswonger Children’s Hospital are teaming up to improve healthcare for students in their school system.

Using eMD Anywhere technology, students at Elizabethton High School will have access to physicians and nurse practitioners from the office of their school nurse.

The technology allows doctors to diagnose students remotely, looking in their ears, mouth, eyes and even checking their heart rate.

Niswonger Children’s Hospital CEO Lisa Carter said this new technology will allow them to reach more children with health care.

“When you think about telemedicine it can really take you anywhere,” Carter said. “Anywhere there is an internet connection or anywhere there is a telephone service you can really reach kids in that area.”

Those involved hope this technology will help uninsured students and those who are unable to make it to the doctor receive the health care they need in school.

These virtual health centers are also coming to Bristol City, Kingsport City, Greene County, Hawkins County and Unicoi County schools.

