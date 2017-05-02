Early voting continues in Sullivan County; Kingsport alderman forum to be held this Friday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Early voting continues for the upcoming Kingsport, Bluff City, and Bristol municipal elections.

Currently, only one early voting location is open. That is the Sullivan County Commission Office in Blountville. You can vote there during the week Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

Early voting ends May 11.

Election day in Sullivan County is May 16.

Additional early voting locations will open later this week.

On Kingsport’s ballot Mayor John Clark is running unopposed, but eight people are running for three alderman seats.

The public is invited to hear from the candidates at a forum scheduled for this Friday at 7:30 a.m. at the Meadowview Convention Center. Each candidate will present his or her platform at the event.

For more information about the upcoming election in Sullivan County Election Commission at http://www.scelect.org or (423) 323-6444 for more information.