Contracted school photographer allegedly fails to deliver photos; Parents demand money back

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – For the time being 547 Elk Avenue in Elizabethton sits empty. But years ago Hannah Hughes remembers when it was a bustling photography business owned by David Seller’s who died late last years.

“He took all of my school pictures and my senior pictures,” Hannah Hughes said.

That same photography company was contracted by Carter County schools took Hannah’s 4-year-old daughter’s fall pictures.

That was six months ago and Hannah hasn’t gotten her daughter’s photos.

“We got the proofs we sent in the money for them but we never got pictures back and word on them,” Hughes said.

Jonathan Potter has two children that attend Hampton Elementary. He paid $100 for school pictures and hasn’t received them.

“That’s a lot of money just to throw down the drain,” Potter said.

Adminstrators with carter county school say they’ve tried to reach the current owner dillion sellers but haven’t been successful. Dillon Sellers took over the family business from his father David. The business once located on Elk Avenue in downtown Elizabethton has now closed its doors.”

News Channel 11 spoke with Dillon Sellers and he told me “Everything is in transition to production. There was some proofs that didn’t initially get sent off but they have been sent off now.”

Carter County school superintendent Kevin Ward says 6 schools are contracted with David Seller’s Photography. Doctor Ward says he and the school board attorney are looking at legal action.

“I either want my pictures or my money, right now,” Potter said.

As for Hannah Hughes, she says she just hopes she and dozens of other parents get their pictures soon. A school board work session is scheduled for next Tuesday. That’s when the superintendent and county attorney says they will discuss legal options

