Bristol, TN school bus crash investigation to take a few days

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Sergeant Eddie Nelson with the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department told News Channel 11 on Tuesday morning an investigation into Monday’s school bus crash will take a few days to complete.

He says at this point, no charges have been filed, but Sergeant Nelson told us the driver of the tractor trailer that rear-ended the school bus is at fault.

The crash happened Monday morning in front of Avoca Elementary on Volunteer Parkway.

Investigators say the bus was stopped – lights on and stop sign out – when the tractor-trailer hit it.

Police say the five students on board and the bus driver suffered injuries. Police described the injuries as “non-life threatening.”