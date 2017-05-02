Asheville police identify 3 bodies found in apartment

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP/WSPA) – Police have identified three men found dead in an apartment in western North Carolina.

Asheville police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse said in a news release Tuesday morning that the victims were 50-year-old William Falls of Asheville, 56-year-old Kenneth Moore of Asheville and 58-year-old Rickey Smith of South Carolina. Smith’s hometown was not immediately available.

Hallingse says no other information is available.

The bodies were found Monday and officers said the deaths were suspicious. No arrests have been reported.

Police have not released the name of the person who alerted officers to the bodies, saying it could jeopardize the investigation.

There is no word on how the men died.

Investigators spent hours gathering information as residents of the apartment complex looked on.

Vivian Fowler said she’s lived there several years and has seen large numbers of police officers respond to incidents in the past, but nothing like Monday’s law enforcement presence.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.