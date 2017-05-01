VSP: Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Tazewell County, VA

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A man from Cedar Bluff, VA died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash in southwest Virginia.

The crash was reported on Sunday night around 10:25 p.m. on Route 19, just about 300 feet from Route 639 in Tazewell County.

Virginia State Police reports a 1987 Ford Ranger pickup truck was traveling north on Route 19 when it ran off the road to the left side of the highway. The vehicle, reportedly, overcorrected back onto Route 19 and then ran off the right side of the highway.

The pickup truck overturned.

VSP says the driver, 33-year-old Anthony K. Boardwine of Cedar Bluff, VA, was ejected from the vehicle.

Boardwine was taken to the Tazewell Community Hospital where he died from his injuries.

the cause of the crash remains under investigation.