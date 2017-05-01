One dead, several injured in University of Texas campus stabbing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are responding to reports of a stabbing on the University of Texas at Austin campus Monday afternoon.
Austin police say they’re assisting university police at 2101 Speedway, which is near Gregory Gym. Austin-Travis County EMS says they are responding to reports of multiple people stabbed. The agency says one person has died and three more were injured.
Austin police say they have one person in custody.
Witnesses say authorities evacuated Gregory Gym. Students say McCombs School of Business is on lockdown.
Stabbing at University of Texas
Stabbing at University of Texas x
Latest Galleries
-
Dozens of stolen vehicles, equipment found on property in Bluff City, TN
-
Dozens of stolen vehicles, equipment found on property in Bluff City, TN
-
Old Food City building in Johnson City
-
Flash Flooding in Downtown Abingdon
-
Flash Flooding in Downtown Abingdon
-
Big Elm Road Flooding
-
Crane into river in Weber City
-
Gary E. Shealy ALS Memorial Clinic
-
Kingsport police search Bays Mountain for missing man
-
Southwest Virginia Schools donate pet food to local animal shelter