One dead, several injured in University of Texas campus stabbing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are responding to reports of a stabbing on the University of Texas at Austin campus Monday afternoon.

Austin police say they’re assisting university police at 2101 Speedway, which is near Gregory Gym. Austin-Travis County EMS says they are responding to reports of multiple people stabbed. The agency says one person has died and three more were injured.

Austin police say they have one person in custody.

Witnesses say authorities evacuated Gregory Gym. Students say McCombs School of Business is on lockdown.

Stabbing at University of Texas View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Stabbing on University of Texas at Austin stabbing. (KXAN Photo/Alexa Larsen) Stabbing on University of Texas at Austin campus. (Courtesy: Lewis Bichkoff) Person injured in stabbing on University of Texas at Austin campus. (KXAN/Alexa Larsen) Stabbing on University of Texas at Austin campus on May 1, 2017. (Jamie Song) Austin and UT police say one suspect is in custody in connection with a stabbing on the University of Texas Campus. Austin and UT police say one suspect is in custody in connection with a stabbing on the University of Texas Campus. Medics tend to UT stabbing victim following multiple stabbing on campus Monday.