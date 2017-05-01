Milligan College dedicates labs for new engineering program

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Area business leaders were at Milligan College on Friday for the dedication of the college’s new engineering facilities.

Officials with the college said this is a major component of the recent efforts to expand its academic offerings.

During the ceremony, Milligan President Dr. Bill Greer dedicated four engineering labs named for Eastman, NN Inc., Nuclear Fuel Services Inc. (a subsidiary of BWX Technologies) and TPI Corporation.

Five years ago, Milligan began to develop its plans to add mechanical and electrical engineering majors in response to both student and corporate interest.

The plans included securing the financial, physical and human resources necessary to launch the program.

“Today’s dedication is the culmination of those efforts,” said Greer. “We’re grateful for the significant partnerships with these locally-based corporations who have committed significant resources to ensure that our program will produce high quality, ready-to-work engineers.”

The four-year engineering program was launched in Fall of 2016 is fully offered on the Milligan campus in Northeast Tennessee. It is the only such program within a two-hour radius of the Tri-Cities.

The Milligan engineering majors have been reviewed and approved by our regional accreditor, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Milligan also will be seeking accreditation from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET). Accordingly, our program has been designed to meet their accreditation standards. Our engineering

Milligan also will be seeking accreditation from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET). Accordingly, our program has been designed to meet their accreditation standards. Our engineering

Leaders with the college said industry leaders and national corporations have endorsed the program, are offering internships and co-ops, and are eager to hire Milligan engineering graduates.