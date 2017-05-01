Kingsport native Ty Hayworth will get a try out with Jacksonville Jags

KINGSPORT — Former Dobyns-Bennett Indian Ty Hayworth, will head to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a rookie mini-camp tryout, his agent confirmed with News Channel 11 sports Monday.

Hayworth went undrafted but his agent said they knew the draft could be a challenge and they like his odds in Jacksonville and with a foot in the door, it will be hard for them to ask him to leave.

Hayworth stands at 6-3, 323 pounds and will attempt to make the team at guard. He had a good Pro Day at Wake Forest in March, benching 225 pounds 26 times.