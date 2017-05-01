Home invasion, shooting under investigation in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office reports a person was wounded after a reported home invasion and robbery in the 400 block of Early Branch Road in Rogersville,

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson reports when deputies arrived at the home at around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning they found the 33-year-old victim with a reported BB gunshot wound to the right side of her neck and the left side of her chest.

The woman was taken to the Holston Valley Medical Center in Hawkins County. The sheriff’s office says her condition is unknown at this time.

The woman says an unknown man and two females kicked in her front door and shot her twice, stole her purse and ran away.

The case remains under investigation by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.