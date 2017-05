GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Fire spread early Monday morning from a camper to a nearby pawn shop in southern Greene County.

According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Office report, a deputy was called around 2 a.m. to Freddie’s Pawn Shop, 6257 Asheville Highway, Greeneville, and found a camper on the side of the building engulfed in flames, which spread to the pawn shop.

The building and camper were destroyed, according to the report.

The blaze was under investigation. No one was reportedly hurt.