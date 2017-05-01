Food City: Scott’s Strawberries now available at select locations

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – The local favorite, Scott’s Farms strawberries are now available for sale at select Food City locations.

The strawberries are locally grown by Scott Farms in Unicoi County and they are available at select Food City locations daily, while supplies last.

“We pride ourselves in selecting the best possible products for our customers and we feel that Scott Farms shares in that goal,” stated Steve Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

Food City touts it purchases produce for a number of local farms, including those in Grainger, Blount, Hawkins, Unicoi, Jefferson and Sullivan counties in Tennessee; Scott and Carroll counties and through Appalachian Harvest co-op in Abingdon, Virginia.

“We are proud to be the exclusive retail outlet to offer Scott’s Strawberries,” said Bucky Slagle, director of produce operations for Food City. “It’s a great partnership and of course our customers love the added convenience.”

Scott’s Strawberries can be found at the following Food City locations:

TENNESSEE

Johnson City

Jonesborough

Gray

Church Hill

Kingsport

Greeneville

Bristol

Elizabethton

Blountville

Piney Flats

Rogersville

Morristown

Newport

Dandridge

Jefferson City

White Pine

VIRGINIA

Bristol}

Abingdon

Damascus

Marion

Chilhowie

Food City is Abingdon, VA. Its parent company is K-VA-T Food Stores, which operates 134 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, Chattanooga and north Georgia.