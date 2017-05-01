Family of Jonesborough DUI crash victim offers $2K reward in search for suspect

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- The family of a woman killed by a drunk driving suspect still on the run weeks after the crash, is now offering a reward for tips leading to his arrest.

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office said they’ve received dozens of tips in the search for 30-year-old Alan Mogollon-Anaya.

Anaya faces several charges, including vehicular homicide, child abuse, and neglect.

Investigators said Alan Mogollon-Anaya was driving drunk during a head-on crash on Conklin Rd. in Jonesborough in March.

37-year-old Shirra Branum was killed.

Branum’s 9-year-old son, as well as the suspects three children suffered injuries.

Branum’s family told News Channel 11 they are offering a $2,000 reward for tips that lead to Anaya’s arrest.

Federal investigators are assisting the sheriff’s office, but they are asking for your tips to help track him down.

If you have any information that could help find Anaya, you are asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.

