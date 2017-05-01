Denton Valley water project to go to bid next month, public meeting scheduled

By Published:

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL)  – A long-awaited project that will bring clean drinking water to more than 100 homes in Sullivan County is expected to go out to bid next month, according to Intermont Utility District President Larry Barker.

Barker says the utility district will hold a community meeting on May 11 at 6:30 pm to update people in the Denton Valley Community about the multi-million dollar project’s progress. The meeting will take place at South Chapel Church.

Until the fresh water arrives, people in Denton Valley will have to continue either buying bottled water or collecting rain water to meet their needs.

Barker hopes the project will be finished by the end of the year, but he says completion will depend on the bid process.

Our Community Watchdog investigation several years ago helped revive the once stalled project.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s