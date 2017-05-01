Denton Valley water project to go to bid next month, public meeting scheduled

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A long-awaited project that will bring clean drinking water to more than 100 homes in Sullivan County is expected to go out to bid next month, according to Intermont Utility District President Larry Barker.

Barker says the utility district will hold a community meeting on May 11 at 6:30 pm to update people in the Denton Valley Community about the multi-million dollar project’s progress. The meeting will take place at South Chapel Church.

Until the fresh water arrives, people in Denton Valley will have to continue either buying bottled water or collecting rain water to meet their needs.

Barker hopes the project will be finished by the end of the year, but he says completion will depend on the bid process.

Our Community Watchdog investigation several years ago helped revive the once stalled project.

