DALLAS (KXAN) — Law enforcement in Dallas are engaged with an active shooter and a firefighter has been shot, authorities say.

According to KXAS, the scene is active in the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue in East Dallas, Monday afternoon.

The Dallas Police Association said on Twitter a firefighter has been shot, but the firefighter’s condition is unknown. It’s unknown how many officers are involved; dozens of police cars are at the scene.