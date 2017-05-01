Coeburn, VA educator receives $2,000 cash prize, $2,000 in supplies for classroom

COEBURN, VA (WJHL) – A Coeburn Middle School teacher was honored on Monday with a special prize from the Virginia Lottery.

Sharon Rogers, who teaches 5th grade, was among eight educators in the state to awarded the prestigious Virginia Lottery Super Teacher Award.

In addition Rogers received a $2,000 cash prize and and additional $2,000 classroom credit in supplies from the Supply Room Company.

“Mrs. Rogers has been teacher well over 30 years. Her passion for education is enormous. When Mrs. Rogers does anything she does it with all of her heart and her efforts far surpass anyone you will ever meet. She is dedicated not only in her student’s education, but also in constant learning for herself as an educator as well as educating new teachers on ideas and strategies from her own classroom.,” in the words of nominator and principal Angela Clendenon. “Mrs. Rogers has built relationships with students and continues to develop those long after they leave her classroom. She displays compassion and high expectations.”

The Virginia Lottery reports more than 1,000 nominations were received from across state.

The Virginia Lottery says it generates $1.6 million per day for the state’s K-12 public schools.