Boy pleads guilty after reportedly kicking classmate so hard a hole opened up

LEE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A 12-year-old Lee County boy spent a night in detention after pleading guilty in connection to the assault of a classmate with a disability, according to Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons.

As we reported in March, the boy reportedly kicked an 11-year-old so hard, his backside got infected and a hole opened up. The boy pleaded guilty last month, according to the sheriff.

The U.S. Department of Education opened an investigation into Lee County Public Schools after the reported assault at Elydale Elementary School in December.

The victim’s father says that investigation is ongoing.

