Authorities find dozens of stolen vehicles, equipment on Bluff City, TN property

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Monday afternoon about the recent recovery of dozens of stolen vehicles and equipment.
According to authorities, they received a tip that lead them to several stolen items at the property located in the 200 block of Morrell Creek Road in Bluff City.
Deputies executed a search warrant at the property on Friday and found a slew of stolen vehicles and equipment.
The following items were recovered:
5 cars
25 trucks
12 motorcycles
1 camper
4 trailers
4 boats
4 razors (scooter)
1 ATV
10 golf carts
8 lawnmowers
3 tractors
100 miscellaneous pieces of fishing gear
1 air compressor
Sheriff Fred Newman from the Washington County, VA Sheriff’s and Sheriff Wayne Anderson with Sullivan County held the joint news conference. Several agencies assisted including the Kingsport and Bristol, TN police departments.
