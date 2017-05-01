Accident in driveway sends Sullivan Co. woman to hospital

Published:

SULLIVAN CO., TN (WJHL-TV) – A lunch time accident in a Sullivan Co. Driveway sends one to the hospital with minor injuries.

A Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy on scene tells News Channel 11 that the driver of a vehicle pulled up the driveway of the home at 124 Old Hickory Tree Rd. near the intersection with Bristol Caverns Highway around noon today. When the driver got out of the car, she thought that the vehicle was in park, but it was actually still in gear. When the car started rolling back down the driveway, she tried to get back in and put it in to park. The vehicle ended up dragging the woman several feet down the driveway before coming to rest against a tree.

We were told that the woman was awake and talking to the EMS workers. She was transported to the hospital with what is described as minor injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

