5 injured in Bristol, Tenn. bus crash

BRISTOL, TENN. (WJHL)- A semi truck hit a school bus in Bristol, Tennessee at approximately 6:30 a.m. Monday.

A Bristol Tennessee City Schools spokesperson told NewsChannel 11 that 4 students and the bus driver were transported to the hospital.

The injuries are non-life threatening.

The crash happened outside of Avoca Elementary School, but school officials say the students were from Vance Middle School and Tennessee High School.

This is a developing news story. Check with NewsChannel 11 for details.

