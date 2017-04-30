Volunteers clean up, make way for new Johnson City mountain bike park

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Volunteers spent the afternoon at Tannery Knobs, cleaning up and clearing the way for a mountain bike park unlike any other in the Tri-Cities.

Nine-year-old Julian Jones said he loves mountain biking and has biked in places like Utah and Colorado. Soon, he will be able to ride a little closer to home at the first formal mountain bike park in the region.

“We do not have any professionally designed trails in this area, and so this takes the Tri-Cities to that next level,” said Abraham McIntyre, President of the Tannery Knobs Taskforce.

But before construction on the bike park can begin, McIntyre said they need to clean up the trails.

“Basically we have a flag line and 50 feet on either side of those trails we need to get cleaned up,” he said.

Volunteers started picking up debris Saturday and continued working throughout the afternoon Sunday.

“A lot of glass bottles, a lot of metal,” said volunteer Nathan Cole. “Really just want to make sure that there are trails for everybody to enjoy.”

“We always wanted a mountain bike park but as we looked at it now we realize this is an economic driver for Johnson City as well,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre said his hope is that people will enjoy the trails and then head downtown for food or drinks.

“All of a sudden you’ve got a 2, 3, 4 hour experience that you’re able to do,” he said.

McIntyre said the plan is to break ground on the park early this summer.

