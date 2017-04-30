Six Bristol businesses win grant funds

BRISTOL, TN/VA (WJHL) – Six Tennessee and Virginia businesses got some extra spending money Saturday afternoon thanks to the Downtown Bristol Entrepreneur’s Grant Competition.

The winning businesses on the Virginia side of town are Willow Creek, The Earnest Tube, and Pen’s Floral. On the Tennessee side, Bloom, Tri-Cities Escape Game and Bank Street won.

Those businesses received $10,000 each in reimbursement grant funds.

“We’d like to take the money and put a vintage store front on there with nice vintage signing and kind of help the Main Street appeal of Bristol,” said The Earnest Tube’s Clint Holley.

Eighteen contestants were selected from 58 applicants to participate in the competition.

Organizers say the goal is to provide new or expanding downtown businesses with money to help ensure their long-term success.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.