Shark bites surfer on foot at South Carolina beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a shark bit a surfer’s foot while she was coming to shore on Folly Beach.

Local media outlets report a shark bit the left heel of a 36-year-old woman about 11 a.m. Saturday while she was on her surf board.

Folly Beach Public Safety officials say the woman was taken to a local hospital with minimal blood loss.

It’s the first reported shark bite at Folly Beach this year.

According to the International Shark Attack File, there were 53 confirmed unprovoked shark attacks in the United States last year. Florida accounted for most of those with 32 bites. Two bites were recorded in South Carolina and three in North Carolina.

The shark attack database is owned by the Smithsonian and housed at the University of Florida.

