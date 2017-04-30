Official: Deaths reported, dozens hospitalized after tornado

By Published:
A home missing it's roof and trees that have been stripped bare are seen along State Highway 80 in Fruitvale, Texas, after a tornado swept through late Saturday, April 29, 2017. Fruitvale is north of Canton. Fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small city of Canton in East Texas, authorities said. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

CANTON, Texas (AP) – Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit a small city in East Texas.

Powerful storms swept through Canton early Saturday evening, leaving behind a trail of overturned vehicles, mangled trees and damaged homes. Canton is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Dallas.

ETMC Regional Heathcare Systems spokeswoman Rebecca Berkley says 54 patients were taken to three of ETMC hospitals in the region, including one in critical condition.

Canton Fire Department Capt. Brian Horton says “a number of fatalities” have been reported, but it wasn’t yet clear how many.

The National Weather Service says at least one tornado hit Canton, while tornadoes also were reported in surrounding areas.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s