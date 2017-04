COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a 17-year-old Columbia girl who didn’t return home from prom Saturday night.

Jamarique Wynn is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She could be in an unknown friend’s burnt orange Kia Soul.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Columbia police at 931-388-2727 or CrimeStoppers at 931-381-4900.