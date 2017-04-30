March for Babies event helps fund premature birth research

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Hundreds of people made their way to the Kingsport Farmers Market Saturday evening for the Tri-Cities March for Babies.

The event started with fun activities like games, food and entertainment followed by a two mile GloWalk. It’s the March of Dimes annual fundraising event to help fight premature birth.

“We have so many kids that are born premature so we want to stop that, we want to do what we can,” said Chair David Quick. “The research is going to help us with that so the funds that we raise that’s what we’re going for.”

Organizers say they were hoping to raise $130,000.