Joining Texans a dream come true for Malik Foreman

KINGSPORT, TN- Kingsport’s Malik Foreman may not have heard his name called during the NFL Draft on Saturday, but his life would change a few minutes later.

“My agent, he called me when I was sitting on that couch and was like ‘looks like we’re going to close the deal with the Texans. Go ahead and tell mom, tell the family,” Foreman said.

Foreman signed as a free agent with the Houston Texans just a few minutes after the draft concluded. Houston had shown interest in Foreman prior to the draft and had told him he would be a preferred free agent target if he went undrafted.

The Texans, along with the Colts and Jets, were on a list of teams Foreman was looking at as potential spots. The Texans and Foreman’s agent had been in contact during the draft, so a deal came together quickly. Once it was done, Foreman got to speak with Texans’ defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel to learn more about the team and what to expect at minicamp.

“They were just saying be ready, be conditioned, be in shape when I get up there,” Foreman said. “I’ll probably be playing nickel corner, probably a lot of special teams too.

The former Dobyns-Bennett Indian and Vols’ defensive back always dreamed of someday playing in the NFL and that dream is now a reality.

“Feels kind of surreal, but just feel blessed, blessed for the opportunity to play football at the next level,” Foreman said. “Since Lynn Garden days and Pee Wee league, this has always been the dream and it’s just a surreal feeling.”