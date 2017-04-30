Johnson City man facing attempted murder charges after shooting wife

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Police in Johnson City have arrested 38-year-old Lee Peifley after they say he shot his wife. Officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to 1185 W. Mountain View Road for a report of a shooting shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival police found Peifley’s wife suffering from a gunshot would to the chest. Authorities say she had been shot with a firearm during a domestic disturbance.

Police say the victim’s mother was also present during the incident and alleged that Peifley threatened to shoot her as well. The victim was transported to the hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Lee Peifley was arrested without incident and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being on $150,000 bond.

Peifley is set to appear in Washington County General Session Court Monday at 1:30pm.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.