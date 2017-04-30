Johnson City church works to fight hunger abroad, packs more than 20,000 meals

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City was packed with volunteers Saturday morning as they packaged meals for those in need around the world.

A group called Rise Against Hunger helped church members put together more than 20,000 meals.

The meals are made of rice, soy protein, dehydrated vegetables, and will be shipped to schools and orphanages in 37 countries.

The church says they are planning on holding another meal packaging event in June.

