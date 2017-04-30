Horseman rides across US to bring attention to Agent Orange

In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017 photo, Iraq war veteran Colt Romberger rides his horse, Gus, across a meadow in Santa Clarita, Calif. Romberger is training his horse for a ride from the Pacific Ocean to the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington in hopes to raise money for veterans causes and tell the public about the devastating effects Agent Orange has had on the bodies of now-aging veterans of the Vietnam War. His father, a Vietnam War veteran, died of a brain disease associated with Agent Orange. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SANTA CLARITA, California (AP) – A 32-year-old Iraq war veteran who inherited a love of horses and a dedication to military service from his late father is saddling up for a ride from California to the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Colt Romberger’s trip aboard his horse Gus begins Monday from Santa Monica. He expects it to take six months.

It will be a tribute to his father, Cliff, and an effort to raise public awareness of the plight of Vietnam War veterans whose bodies were ravaged by Agent Orange.

Cliff Romberger was one of those veterans.

The wrangler on Hollywood film sets was exposed to the toxic chemical defoliant during his service in Vietnam in the early 1970s.

Agent Orange was used to wipe out ground cover where enemy forces hid.

