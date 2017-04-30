Healthy Kids Day in Kingsport promotes activity during summer months

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Saturday in Kingsport, the Greater Kingsport YMCA held its annual Healthy Kids Day.

The annual event is an opportunity for YMCA leaders to show families how they can stay active during the summer months.

It is an event that is held at YMCA locations nationwide.

In Kingsport, Healthy Kids Day featured several different vendors including Bays Mountain Park, and Healthy Kingsport.

Kids and parents also had several hands-on events to participate in like hula hoop contests, and relay races.

Youth Program Director at the YMCA, Regan Pierce, said they wanted to teach kids how to stay active, even when school is not in session.

“There’s been a lot of research done that kids gain more weight over the summer and that they lose things academically, so this is aimed at getting them going, getting them on the right foot. It’s always good to get out, bring your family go for a walk, play kickball in the back yard, easy things like that to keep them active,” Pierce said.

The YMCA has been hosting Healthy Kids Day events for 26 years.

