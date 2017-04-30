Body of man missing 5 months found; death blamed on Matthew

By Published:
Rodney Terrell Williams (Fayetteville Police)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – The body of a North Carolina man missing since November has been identified by police as a victim of flooding caused by Hurricane Matthew.

A statement from the Fayetteville Police Department on Friday said detectives identified the man as 49-year-old Rodney Terrell Williams. His body was found near an apartment complex on April 21.

According to police, Williams was last seen during the torrential rains from the hurricane. He was reported missing on Nov. 2.

At least 43 people died in the U.S. as a result of Matthew, including at least 28 in North Carolina.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

