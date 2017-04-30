12-year-old boy accidentally shot while playing with gun

Published:
Credit: Michael Mitchell | CBS North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina authorities say a 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot while playing with a gun.

Local media outlets report the boy and an 11-year-old girl were playing with the gun Friday night at a home near the town of Fuquay-Varina when it fired.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office says the boy is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The children are related, but authorities say they aren’t sure how.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

