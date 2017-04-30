1 killed in Arkansas in storms; 4 dead in Texas

CANTON, Texas (AP) – Severe storms that moved across Arkansas are blamed for at least one death there.

Police say 65-year-old Julia Schwede was killed when a tree was blown into her home Saturday night.

The storms were among several in parts of the South and Midwest. In Texas, at least four people were killed in a series of tornadoes that left a trail of overturned vehicles, mangled trees and damaged homes. Rains killed at least one person in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 72-year-old woman drowned despite her husband’s efforts to save her as their vehicle was swept away by rushing waters Saturday near Clever in southwest Missouri.

Flooding is also an issue in northern Arkansas, where numerous roads are closed after more than 3 inches of rain fell in some areas.

