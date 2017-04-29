Volunteers plant trees at Johnson City cemetery to help increase bee population

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Dozens gathered at Oak Hill cemetery in Johnson City Saturday morning to help re-grow the declining bee population.

Volunteers planted more than 50 trees, not only to beautify the cemetery, but also to help create a pollination path for bees.

“We need bees to sustain life so you’ve got to have these trees on earth,” said Timothy McKinney, owner of Oak Hill cemetery. “People need to start thinking of our youth and the environment so we’re leaving the young with this world a place to live that they can survive.”

Johnson City donated some of the trees and mulch.

Oak Hill cemetery helps connect two other pollination points at the public library and on ETSU’s campus.

