Top stock car drivers hit the World’s Fastest Half Mile

BRISTOL, TN- More than 100 drivers from each of the six featured categories in the Short Track U.S. Nationals participated in the first of two open test sessions at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday in advance of the inaugural short track racing event set for May 19-21.

The open session came less than a week after BMS hosted the Food City 500, so there was still some of the grip strip stuck to the bottom groove for the drivers. But the one word everyone used to describe the track Saturday was fast.

“It’s fast, it’s faster than what we’re used to,” said stock car driver Josh Berry. “The car is put through different loads and stress that we don’t see at the average short track.”

“I went down in the corner the first time and I was kind of shocked just how fast it really was,” said stock car driver Myatt Snider. “It’s got a really good sensation of speed. Probably one of my favorite tracks that I’ve been to so far. It’s a lot of fun.”