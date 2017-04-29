NFL DRAFT: Dobbs, Malone, Reeves-Maybin drafted in fourth round

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 19, 2016 - quarterback Josh Dobbs #11 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Hayley Pennesi/Tennessee Athletics

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WATE) – It took longer than expected, but Joshua Dobbs finally knows where he’s heading to begin his professional career. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Dobbs with the 135th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Dobbs finished his decorated Tennessee career with 87 career touchdowns, second all-time at the University to only Peyton Manning.

Dobbs joins freshman year roommate Cam Sutton in Pittsburgh. The Steelers drafted Sutton in the third round Friday night with the 94th overall pick.

The quarterback will be given time to grow behind future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger. The 35-year-old contemplated retirement this offseason, before ultimately opting to continue his career with the Steelers. Roethlisberger has helped lead the Steelers to two Super Bowl titles.

Dobbs joins Jalen Reeves-Maybin (124th overall to Detroit) and Josh Malone (128th overall to Cincinnati) as the other Tennessee draft picks in the fourth round. Prior to Derek Barnett’s selection in the first round Thursday night, the Vols hadn’t had a player drafted since 2014.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s