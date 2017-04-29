NFL DRAFT: Dobbs, Malone, Reeves-Maybin drafted in fourth round

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WATE) – It took longer than expected, but Joshua Dobbs finally knows where he’s heading to begin his professional career. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Dobbs with the 135th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Dobbs finished his decorated Tennessee career with 87 career touchdowns, second all-time at the University to only Peyton Manning.

Dobbs joins freshman year roommate Cam Sutton in Pittsburgh. The Steelers drafted Sutton in the third round Friday night with the 94th overall pick.

The quarterback will be given time to grow behind future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger. The 35-year-old contemplated retirement this offseason, before ultimately opting to continue his career with the Steelers. Roethlisberger has helped lead the Steelers to two Super Bowl titles.

Dobbs joins Jalen Reeves-Maybin (124th overall to Detroit) and Josh Malone (128th overall to Cincinnati) as the other Tennessee draft picks in the fourth round. Prior to Derek Barnett’s selection in the first round Thursday night, the Vols hadn’t had a player drafted since 2014.