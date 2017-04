BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – More than 500 students graduated from King University Saturday morning.

Family and friends gathered on the Oval on the university’s main campus to celebrate the spring 2017 commencement.

The guest speaker was King University graduate and author Katherine Paterson. She’s written more than 30 books including “Bridge to Teribithia” and “The Master Puppeteer.”

