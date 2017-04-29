More than 30,000 expected to race in St. Jude Rock ‘N’ Roll Nashville Marathon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 30,000 runners will hit the streets of Music City Saturday morning for the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon.

The 5K starts at 6:15 a.m. with the marathon and half-marathon beginning at 6:45 a.m.

Start times were bumped up due to Saturday’s expected high humidity levels.

Many streets in downtown Nashville will be closed throughout the duration of the race. Click here for parking information.

2017 St. Jude Rock ‘n” Roll Nashville marathon map

2017 St. Jude Rock ‘n” Roll Nashville marathon road closures

During the marathon, thousands of St. Jude Heroes will run for a reason, hoping to raise more than $2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Additionally, 4,000 junior racers will participate in KiDS ROCK Nashville presented by YMCA of Middle Tennessee on Sunday.