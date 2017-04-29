Man questioned in Clinton Walmart deadly shooting released

CLINTON (WATE) – One person was killed and another taken into police custody after a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Clinton.

The shooting was reported on Friday around 1:15 p.m. at Walmart, 150 Tanner Lane, in Clinton. A 911 caller said a person was “down” in front of the lawn and garden entrance. The caller said a man had been shot and another man, who was believed to be the shooter, was still in the parking lot.

Officers were on the scene within three minutes and discovered the victim, identified as Marshall Pinsley, 23, of Blaine, was dead. The man identified as the shooter, Robert K. Myers, 32, of Briceville, was taken into custody for questioning. Police say Pinsly was married to Myers’s ex-wife.

In a Saturday morning update Chief Rick Scarbrough said Myers was released after several hours of questioning.

The investigation remains ongoing.

”The investigation is not over,” Chief Scarbrough said. “It’s ongoing and we are continuing to interview witnesses and review evidence. Including video from security cameras in the area.”

An autopsy is expected to be performed on the victim Saturday afternoon.