KINGSPORT, TN- Tennessee defensive back Malik Foreman didn’t hear his name called on the final day of the NFL Draft Saturday. But Foreman didn’t have to wait long after to find his future NFL team.

Foreman’s mother confirmed with News Channel 11 Sports Saturday night that Foreman will be heading to Texas to join the Houston Texans.

This past season with Tennessee Foreman recorded 26 tackles, 2.5 for a loss with one interception.